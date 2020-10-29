Minnesotans need someone who will stand up for us during these difficult times. It’s time for proven leadership, integrity, and experience in Washington.
I’m supporting Kendall Qualls for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District because he has the integrity, commitment, and courage to unite and strengthen our country.
His life experiences from growing up in poverty, to serving in the U.S. Army, and working in the healthcare industry for over 25 years, have given him the willingness to put politics aside for the greater good of our country make him the perfect candidate to represent our Third District!
His background gives him a unique perspective on the many issues plaguing our country. As a dedicated husband and father he will work to make the United States of America a safe and sound place for the current and coming generations to fulfill their American dreams.
Kay Thul
Watertown