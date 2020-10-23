With my vote, I’m asking Jerry McDonald to continue to serve our community in another term as city councilor.
While Jerry is known for his law practice in Chanhassen, few people know that Jerry also has a BSEET degree from Western Kentucky University and an MBA from Xavier University. This background placed Jerry in an ideal position to act as our company attorney (Exlar Corporation of Chanhassen).
Jerry supported our business from its beginning until the company was sold in 2012. The analytical skills of a practicing lawyer combined with the logic of a trained engineer, allowed Jerry to assist Exlar, a technology company, with navigating the complex world of military contracts.
Being a former project engineer for General Electric, Jerry on more than one occasion brought the kind of forethought and discipline needed for a small company to successfully manage large projects. Moreover, Jerry assisted our team regularly with employee, customer and supplier issues.
I’ve also worked with Jerry as a Rotarian. Jerry served our community through community service with the Chanhassen Rotary Club. He led many efforts, including working on the committee to transfer responsibility for the Fourth of July Parade to the Rotary, worked as chair and co-chair on the STRIVE program and played an important role in the annual Rotary’s Breakfast with Santa program.
Jerry McDonald was first appointed to City Council in 2007 and then elected for the first time in 2008. He has selflessly served Chanhassen for 13 years now. Further, prior to joining our City Council, Jerry served on our Planning Commission for three years, the last two as chairman.
Jerry and his wife Carrol have been long-time residents of Chanhassen, moving here from Cincinnati, Ohio. During this time Jerry and Carrol have raised four children. Throughout those years, Jerry coached both baseball and basketball, while being very involved in hockey with his two sons as well.
I have come to enjoy Jerry’s company, his in-depth understanding and knowledge of good governance and his commitment to serving others.
I recommend that you too support Jerry in his work to move Chanhassen forward and protect the wonderful place we all call home.
Tim Erhart
Chanhassen