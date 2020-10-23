As a public school teacher, the academic success and wellbeing of students is especially important to me. In fact, I believe that this sentiment is shared by all Carver County residents.
Children that receive a quality education are our future. They are the ones that will become the future caretakers, doctors, firefighters, police officers and teachers. They are the ones that will go on to innovate in the fields of science, technology, agriculture and the arts. They are the ones that will become future business leaders or small business owners right here at home.
The present and future strength of our communities is built upon the foundation of a robust public school system, and that is why I support Addie Miller’s candidacy for State Senate.
Addie Miller supports fully funding schools at the state level, and advocates for rectifying the fact that per pupil funding has not kept up with inflation for over a decade. Per pupil funds are the state-allocated funds that school districts receive for each student that attends their district, and according to a 2018 North Star Policy Institute Report, the scant increases in per pupil funding since 2003 have not been sufficient to keep pace with inflation in the cost of goods and services that school districts must purchase.
As Carver County residents are well aware, this forces school districts to address their budgetary needs via a combination of cuts and levies. Minnesotans all across rural, suburban and urban districts are paying the price for inaction at the State Legislature.
You can ask any teacher you know, and they will tell you that they spend their own money on supplies and necessities for their students. It is important to acknowledge that, though many schools can get by based on generous donations and fundraising efforts, this is not the case across the state, and this is no way to fund the investment of our future workforce.
All-calls for box tops, classroom wishlists, and grant-writing take time away from teachers that can be writing engaging curriculum, and parents that can be supporting their child’s learning at home. So yes, please keep donating to your classroom teachers, but understand that the best way to help teachers and kids would be to provide them with budgets fit for the task of educating kids in the 21st century.
Addie gets this, and in a recent response to a Team 112 questionnaire that was issued to both senate candidates regarding District 112 schools, Addie reaffirmed her commitment to fully funding public schools and keeping per pupil funding in line with inflation rates.
Her opponent answered this same questionnaire, and indicated that the role of legislators is to vote on budgets, but did not indicate how they would vote.
Addie is the “do something” candidate, and though the upcoming budget years will be a tough slog at the Legislature, I trust Addie to put the needs of students and communities first.
Reid Anderson
Chaska