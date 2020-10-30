Every person deserves to live in a county where they feel valued and understood. As your county commissioner, I believe in this statement and will continue to work to make it a reality.
We have accomplished amazing growth together thus far, and we will continue to grow together in the future.
Together we have a world class value for taxpayer dollar, earning a AAA bond rating and saving thousands in tax revenue.
Together, through good financial policy and rising home values, homeowners have seen their effective tax rate decrease from 2014 to 2020.
Together we have made safety improvements to roads and bridges, saving lives and encouraging commerce.
Together we continue the improvement of our fiber ring, expanding broadband to most of the county and saving hundreds of thousands of dollars for our schools.
Together we have earned national recognition for Carver County’s library STEM literacy program and continue to improve programs for our children, seniors, and disadvantaged.
Together we have doubled the percentage of Carver County Veterans using VA Healthcare (15.9% to 32.1%). Working with our partners, we have increased the value of VA benefits per Carver County veteran from $1,899 to $7,229 annually.
We have been able to achieve these outcomes by being prudent with your tax dollars. Your County Board is especially focused on sensible spending in the upcoming years, given the way that COVID-19 is impacting the budgets of families, businesses, and local government entities. The County Board, working with our dedicated staff, has put forward a preliminary county budget for 2021. A levy increase reflects new development growth. As a result, the average hardworking homeowner will not see an increase on the county portion of their tax bill.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, I have worked side-by-side with and met incredible people at local food distributions, CARES rental assistance workshops, and drive-thru COVID testing clinics. Although there is much uncertainty during this trying time, it has been heartening to see folks rally around the shared goals of bolstering our community’s economic and public health. In the last 13 years I have been listening, learning, and connecting people to county services — both publicly and privately owned — that keep people safe and stable. I will bring this experience to the table when responding to our current situation of economic instability.
I am committed to serving you and I take immense pride in our county. I have never once settled for thinking things were good enough. This is our home, and I will always keep the vibrancy of this community at the center of what I do. It is time for all races, cultures, genders, age groups, and people of all walks of life to know that they have a place here in Carver County.
It is an honor to serve as your county commissioner. It would be a privilege to earn your support, and I respectfully request your vote for this election.
Randy Maluchnik
Carver County commissioner and candidate
Chaska