I am voting for Julia Coleman in the District 47 race for the Minnesota State Senate. The only candidate in this race with elected experience, Julia Coleman has already made a positive impact in Carver County while serving on the Chanhassen City Council.
During her time on the council Julia has pushed for smart spending, and was instrumental in helping to establish a new Economic Development Commission, which helps guide economic development in the city.
Julia Coleman has acquired a great deal of experience working with local, county and state legislation, serving as the public relations manager for a medical innovation trade association. In this position, Mrs. Coleman gained respect from many legislators, including our current senator, Scott Jensen, Sen. Michelle Benson, Sen. Karin Housley, Rep. Jim Nash, and many local elected officials. She is also endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Minnesotans for Affordable Health Insurance, the Minnesota Farm Bureau PAC, and Women LEAD MN PAC.
Being only 28 years of age and having accomplished so much, Julia Coleman is primed and ready to represent the growing families and people of Carver County. As a young mother, Julia understands what challenges are facing moms and dads today and is ready to fight for the next generation of Minnesotans.
Julia is fully behind our men and women who provide safety to our lives. Julia’s father is a deputy sheriff, and she is married to a firefighter, both of whom risk their lives daily to serve their communities. Julia knows firsthand both the dangers and commitment that first responders face every time they are called to serve.
Most importantly, Julia has common sense, proven values. She will fight to maintain our state's traditional values of God and family. She will support economic growth, fight for affordable health care, and fight for our families.
With enthusiasm, I support Julia Coleman to represent the people of Carver County in the Minnesota State Senate.
Tim Erhart
Chanhassen