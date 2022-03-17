In July of 2018, a Chanhassen mother called the police for help with her mentally ill, 16-year-old son, who was off his medications and presenting a danger to himself and others. A short while later, her son lay dead, shirtless, and shoeless, of multiple gunshot wounds.
While the officers involved were exonerated for their use of deadly force, this case, as well as the more recent cases of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Philando Castile, Daunte Wright, Justine Damond and others have shocked the public and led to demands that the rules of engagement for the use of deadly force by police be re-evaluated. Minnesota is not a capital punishment state and we do not want our police acting as judge, jury and executioner.
The Chanhassen case resulted in a lawsuit against the county and a $450,000 settlement to the family. $180,000 of the settlement was paid by the taxpayers of Carver County, with no costs or accountability borne by either the county attorney or the sheriff.
I asked my county commissioner, “You Matter” Matt Udermann, if any disciplinary action had been undertaken with Attorney Metz and Sheriff Kamerud and received no answer. In Hennepin County, when their sheriff destroyed a squad car by driving drunk at 126 mph and rolling the vehicle, the sheriff was required to pay $47,711.69 in restitution.
The Carver County commissioners approved the use of body cameras in June of 2021 and a staff person was added who is a specialist in mental health. Additional mental health staff are needed to cover the three shifts per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year demands of a police force. For additional funds, I would suggest a start would be looking at the mounted posse.
Only a handful of Minnesota’s 87 counties maintain a mounted posse. While the personnel and horses are volunteers, there are still costs for training and materials that may be better deployed elsewhere.
How many days per year is the posse involved in the actual police work of search and rescue vs. appearing in parades. Would alternative approaches to crowd control be more cost-effective? Do we really need officers patrolling on horses at Stiftungsfest?
If we need mounted officers from time to time, might we be able to call on other mounted forces from Hennepin, McLeod or Scott counties or the state of Minnesota?
The world turns and time marches on. The romantic idea of a sheriff on horseback should be in the rear-view mirror and seen as a vanity or luxury project we can get along without.
Editor's note: This letter was approved for publication by SD48 DFL.
Mary Leizinger
DFL SD48 Communications
Victoria