Did you hear any wailing? Did you see fear running rampant?
I don’t think so.
It has been less than a year since the Eastern Carver County School Board was forced to step back from a grueling referendum and take a 30,000-foot view of what needed to happen next. They did that.
They weathered a storm of criticism and courageously forged a pathway forward. They did that.
Then COVID-19 hit. The board had to invest hundreds of hours to navigate a frightening pandemic. They did that.
Then the school board encountered a new challenge. Their superintendent was leaving, and it was time to create a search committee and determine who would next lead the district. They did that.
And if that was not enough, the school board then learned they would have to reopen schools in a manner never before done. The interests of students, teachers, parents and residents needed to be carefully considered. The board did just that!
These are not easy times for anyone. I served on a school board for a decade and know how challenging this can be. I commend and thank the school board for their tireless efforts.
I applaud the teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community supporters for recognizing the critical role public education plays in our society.
To the board I say, thank you — job well done. Your work isn’t finished but an avenue to success can now be envisioned.
Sen. Scott Jensen, MD
Chaska