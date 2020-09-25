President Donald Trump recently stated that federal funding will no longer be used for government training if "Critical Race Theory" or "White Privilege" is being taught. He called these agendas both "divisive" and "anti-American."
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is cultural Marxism, a political system that divides people into two categories: oppressed and oppressors. CRT teaches that white people are the oppressors in society — and are inherently evil. It insists that our American education is fundamentally flawed and must be dismantled.
In schools, white children are shamed with white privilege training, told that they are the reason people of color cannot get ahead. This does nothing but create division and self-hate.
Last fall, Parents for D112 exposed that these two agendas exist in our school district. The equity director, Dr. Keith Brooks, espouses Critical Race Theory (which can be seen on his EdTalk video) and requires staff to take Implicit Bias surveys to combat their "privilege."
Dr. Muhammad Khalifa brought the white privilege agenda into the schools through his Culturally Responsive Leadership training that included a survey that seemed racially biased and an equity audit.
President Trump also stated that he will not fund any schools that teach the 1619 project, an agenda that rewrites American history. If Trump's edict applies to the Department of Education, this nonsense will no longer be funded by federal dollars.
This is good news for those of us who value education over indoctrination.
Vicki Ernst
Eyes On Education, MN
Victoria