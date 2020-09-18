While the presidential election is getting the bulk of public attention, and it is important, I’d like to highlight an overlooked, but still very important election in Minnesota Senate District 47.
As long as I can remember, we’ve never had state representation that actually represents the people who live here. Now, I see a promising candidate in Addie Miller who will not only lead with common sense and integrity, but will spend time working for us, rather than personal interests.
Two issues that are close to my heart that I haven’t seen highlighted by any other candidates past or present are education and equity.
Addie Miller is the only candidate who is fighting to fully fund public education, and the only one in the race who truly understands how to achieve that because she works at the Capitol.
Schools are where our children not only learn, but grow and become the future of our country. The best way to prepare for our uncertain future is to invest in our public schools, and by extension, our children.
I know Addie will fight for our children because she is a proud graduate of Chaska schools herself.
Please join me in supporting Addie Miller for Minnesota’s 47th State Senate district. We deserve the best for everyone.
Annah Frost
Chaska