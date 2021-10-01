With the Nov. 2 referendum fast approaching I feel it is important for our community to focus on facts versus fiction, which historically have come in the form of disinformation campaigns.
As an Eastern Carver County parent and long-time elementary educator, there is no question our school district is in desperate need of the funds to meet the needs of its students and to ensure their success.
Sadly, in 2019, our collective community voted down multiple facets of the referendum by a close margin. That failed referendum has caused visible repercussions throughout the district in the form of larger class sizes; having to operate with less staff; and running short on the funds the district needs to keep our school buildings safe and running efficiently.
This November, let’s do better by our students and school staff as we head to the polls and vote for the operating levy being placed on the ballot. Let’s vote to pass the 10-year operating levy that will increase general education revenue by $550 per pupil. It will be imperative to lower class sizes and sustain funding for the rich programs and activities that District 112 students benefit from. If you would like to get your vote in early, voting begins as early as Sept. 17.
I believe we can all agree that children are our future and well-funded schools are the best way to ensure that future. When referendums pass it benefits the entire community and makes Eastern Carver County a place where people want to live, spend money, and raise their families.
Emily Nebben
Victoria