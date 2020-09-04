When we moved here six years ago, I looked up my state senator, David Osmek, to find what he supports. This was difficult — he does not hold town hall meetings and avoids constituents.
I have found what he opposes. In 2017 he stated light rail is “just a liberal wet dream." When I emailed that I was offended by his remarks; his only reply was, “Thanks for your opinion. We will have to agree to disagree on this.”
In March 2019 (with Moms Demand Action) I asked to speak with him on sensible gun reform; he declined to meet us. In December 2019 I wrote asking him to support the Emergency Insulin Act — no reply. In March 2020 our American Promise group tried to meet with him to ask for support of a bill to get big money out of politics. Again he would not meet us.
In May of 2019 he helped deadlock the energy and climate bill, calling it a “radical environmental wishlist.” This left unspent millions of dollars from an Xcel Energy nuclear waste fee intended for renewable energy projects. I found he is against “radicals," “liberals," renewable energy, light rail, and affordable drugs, but still do not know what he is for!
This is why I am voting for Gretchen Piper in the upcoming election. She has already held many listening sessions and really listens to people. She will work with both sides of the aisle to get things done. Join me in supporting Gretchen for Senate!
Rebecca Varone
Chanhassen