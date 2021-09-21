When I was a student at Chaska Middle School (back when there was just the one), our district held a very important referendum.
As a young student, I relied on voters to approve the construction of a new Chaska High School. Thankfully for me and thousands of other young students, that referendum passed. The much-needed new Chaska High School was built. Since that vote 30 years ago, our district has only continued to grow, and it is growing still. As it has grown, a majority of our community continues to support our kids and our schools. But the level of discourse around our schools seems to have changed.
Now, as a parent of two young children in Eastern Carver County Schools, I have seen the very real, very lasting impacts of failing to pass a referendum. In the last two years, class sizes have increased. Buildings have been forced to go without necessary maintenance. Beloved programs have disappeared, some of which may never return. The impacts of failing to adequately fund our schools are immediate. But the impact is far-reaching and will last for years.
And this is truly where the conversation should begin and end: how will your vote in the upcoming referendum impact kids?
While I have lived in this district nearly my entire life, I lived and taught on the East Coast for 10 years. I taught in a sub-standard educational system. I saw what happens to kids and families when their education is repeatedly neglected and under-funded. And I knew I wanted my kids to learn in a better place. My husband and I searched all over the Twin Cities, but ultimately came back to Eastern Carver County Schools. Our own deep roots in this community certainly helped, but the amazing schools ultimately sealed the deal. Many members of this community chose to move here for the same reason.
So as I listen to the various reasons not to vote for our kids, I feel nothing but sadness for the thousands of children who will be negatively affected by such a decision. Eastern Carver County Schools are far from perfect — no district is — but frustration with a policy or a decision or a program is no reason to vote against our kids’ best interests. No child should be forced to suffer because of an adult’s punitive decision.
I urge you to make a plan to vote for our kids. Early voting starts Sept. 17 at the government center in Chaska and continues through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 2. Voting to support our kids is not a political decision. Supporting our schools loudly and proudly is not a controversial stance. Do what is right for all our kids, our schools, and our entire community: vote yes.
Rachel Berg Scherer
Chaska