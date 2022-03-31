A letter in the March 17 paper characterized Councilwoman Rehm as a “radical leftist" ("Look forward to electing more Republicans"). The implication of the letter is that Greg Boe is a moderate in comparison to Councilwoman Rehm.
If we look at Greg Boe’s record, it is not one that illustrates moderate views.
On March 14 of this year, Rep. Boe introduced two bills to the legislature which he co-authored. One would require school-sponsored sports teams to be designated by biological sex and require participants to participate based on the sex listed on their birth certificates (HF4282).
The other bill would authorize pharmacists to prescribe, dispense, and administer ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 (HF 4253).
As schools focus on inclusion and hospitals advance scientifically proven vaccines and antiviral treatments, Greg Boe’s backwards looking bills appease the most extreme right wing views.
Greg Boe’s partisanship slows progress in Education Policy Committee meetings too.
In a committee meeting on March 14, Greg Boe took a party line "nay" vote against a bill which would establish school nurse recruitment grants and expand loan forgiveness eligibility to qualifying school nurses (HF 3860).
In a March 16 committee meeting, Greg Boe took a party line "nay" vote against a bill which would secure future funding for English Learner programs in schools by indexing those funds to basic education revenue funds (HF 3580).
Instead of uplifting our school nurses and students who are learning English as a new language, Rep. Boe impedes progress by sticking with his party no matter what.
Reid Anderson
Chaska