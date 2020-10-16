His House Foundation wanted to take a moment and share our updates since opening our Resource Center a year and a half ago. We also want to thank our many volunteers and early supporters of our vision to respond to unmet needs in Carver County.
When we opened April of 2019, our plan was to provide support programming to people in crisis or transitioning through homelessness. In the last six months we quickly changed to also address the needs of people in crisis from COVID-19.
In December of 2019 we received a grant from Carver County Environmental Services to purchase a refrigerated van to distribute prepared food to homeless people living in transition. Our food share program, Abundance, diverts food from the waste stream and makes it available to people that have barriers to accessing food.
We are currently diverting 7,000 pounds a month. Little did we know that just three months later during the early days of the pandemic, we would also be delivering bathroom tissue and cleaning products. Our clients do not have the resources to go to the store daily to see if a shipment of TP was on the shelves … so now we collect it and deliver basic necessities with food.
It was the early guidance of Carver County Environmental Services and Commissioner Randy Maluchnik that helped put all of our vision in place just in time to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. In March and April we were responding to 15 requests daily for basic needs. The HHF team was able to do this in thanks to our wonderful volunteers and Carver County Public Health guidance.
Commissioner Maluchnik was an early advocate understanding that the community he serves needed additional support for people in crisis. Thanks also to the Chaska Lions for paying our rent at the Chaska Moravian Church for one year.
So, it has been a year and a half, and the people at His House and our food share program, Abundance, want to say thank you to our community that has accepted us. We look forward to the next year.
Martha Brannon
Victoria