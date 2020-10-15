I am voting Derek Gunderson for Victoria City Council on Nov. 3.
Of course I have a bias, as I am married to him, but I also know how to evaluate character, honesty and intelligence.
In addition to being a wife and mother, I am a human resources executive with a local Twin Cities corporation where it's my job to recruit, hire and evaluate employees. Derek has all of the skills and strength of character you should look for when you "hire" your city council in the voting booth in November.
He brings the experience and passion our city needs; volunteering his time to serve on the Victoria Finance Committee and chairing the Carver County Mental Health Advisory Committee.
As if these credentials aren't enough, the most important reason for me to vote for Derek is that he is a great dad. He walks the talk as a coach in youth sports and as a confirmation teacher at Mt. Olivet, where he is also a member of the church council.
Derek Gunderson will tell you the truth and show up every day to work to make Victoria a better community for all of us.
Jessica Gunderson
Victoria