As a longtime resident and business owner in Carver County, I am excited to be backing Julia Coleman for the Minnesota State Senate.
Julia understands our Carver County values, put into action by her commitment to community; her belief in upholding our God-given and Constitutional rights; and her common sense family values.
Carver County and Minnesota families have been at the core of her campaign and will be at the forefront of her mind as she serves us in St. Paul.
She works in Minnesota’s largest industry of health innovation and care, working every day with businesses large and small, hearing their concerns and working toward creating better public policy to help them to thrive.
Julia listens to people. She hears them out, she gets to know their stories. She will represent us with a servant’s heart, and has proven she will be strong in fighting for what she believes in.
I am proudly voting for Julia Coleman on Nov. 3, and I encourage my friends and fellow community members to do the same.
Ron Lehner
Chaska