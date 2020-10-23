I endorse the re-election of Jerry McDonald to the Chanhassen City Council.
Jerry and I are both long-term residents of Chanhassen, and we are both private attorneys practicing law separately here in Chanhassen.
We have been friends for many years, and we have been both allies in court, and opponents in court. I know him well.
Here is what Jerry brings to the City Council.
- He reads, listens, studies, evaluates, and he brings thoughtful well-reasoned decisions to the City Council table.
- He is fiscally responsible on city budget and tax matters.
- He is a big supporter of Chanhassen’s trail and park system, and that system is one of the jewels of the greater metropolitan area.
- My wife Janine endorses this message.
Craig Mertz
Chanhassen