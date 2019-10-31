I would like to thank the past and current Minnetonka School Board, as well as Superintendent Dr. Peterson for building a fantastic school district in our community.
A number of families have moved from out of state, even out of the country, so that their children can attend the schools in our backyard. Having had two children go through the school system I can attest that the quality and variety of academic choices have grown over the years.
My son started kindergarten shortly after Dr. Peterson began working for our schools. His little sister followed by three years, and what a difference those three years made! She had access to a number of new programs, like Spanish Immersion, that hadn’t existed previously, and that access made a difference in her education.
The ability for families to individualize their child’s learning provides powerful flexibility that can allow students to explore options that small schools can’t offer.
In addition, our students have access to a number of extracurricular activities to include wonderful music and theater programs, sports, clubs and leadership opportunities. Our children thrive because our schools have enough students to keep everything open and operating.
This school board election is an important one. If, like me, you appreciate the value of the education provided in our community please get out and vote for our incumbents: Mark Ambrosen, Katie Becker, and Lisa Wagner.
Michelle Seets
Excelsior