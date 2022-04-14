President Joe Biden recently referred to a "New World Order” to be led by the United States." This "New World Order" would be the result of what far left spokesman and former Secretary of State John Kerry calls the "Great Reset."
The Great Reset of Biden, John Kerry and the liberal elites around the world will not be so "great" for Americans, given the massive redistribution of wealth and power from nations that "have" to those that "have not." The Biden agenda is the “America Last” agenda of the far left, and their goal is for Americans to sacrifice much of their wealth, power, and sovereignty to "have not" nations. (Are you ready to settle for a lesser existence as an American?)
We're already seeing the implementation of the "New World Order" of Biden, Kerry and the world’s elites. For example, Biden quickly killed the jobs of 1,500 well-paid Americans when he canceled the Keystone pipeline. Thousands more Keystone jobs, about to be created in 2021, went away also, as did jobs Biden eliminated by greatly restricting oil and gas exploration on federal lands. And Americans now suffer from unnecessary and artificially high energy prices because we’ve become once again a huge importer of foreign energy.
Another glaring example of the Biden/Democrat "America Last" agenda of the Democratic Party is obvious at our Southern border. Though President Donald Trump had illegal immigration largely terminated, the Biden Administration has enabled the illegal entry into the USA of roughly two million unknown and undocumented persons (and whatever they’re bringing into America with them).
Many of these illegal aliens are being redistributed quietly throughout the USA. Tax-paying Americans will be obligated to feed, house, educate, and provide medical care for these people — and jail some for crimes committed.
Worse yet, Joe Biden has announced termination of the Title 42 regulation. Title 42, a Trump-era mandate, enabled border patrol agents to refuse entry to illegals as an anti-COVID-19 strategy. Though Biden has been a big advocate of mask protection, he’s now opening the floodgates at the border, along with whatever medical problems illegals may bring with them, no masks required.
Biden’s decision to suddenly depart from Afghanistan, with all the bloodshed and humiliation of America that inevitably ensued, was not a problem for a president oriented toward his “New World Order," and who’s NOT governing on behalf of Americans.
It’s hard to believe Americans would even consider returning the Democratic Party to power in 2022 and 2024. But it’s no surprise that Democrats fight very hard against any legislation that attempts to bring integrity and observance of election law to elections.
Vince Beaudette
Victoria