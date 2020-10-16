I first met Jerry McDonald when we served together on the Chanhassen Planning Commission.
Over the years I have watched him work hard to help develop and keep Chanhassen the beautiful city where people desire to live and visit.
He has always been very supportive of Chanhassen businesses, has worked hard to promote the city's attractions, such as Paisley Park and the wonderful trail system here.
He listens to the residents when street projects have been proposed and was instrumental in getting the new water treatment plant online. Jerry McDonald is a good man, hard working for you and me with a great track record!
Please vote for Jerry McDonald for Chanhassen City Council.
Debbie Larson
Chanhassen