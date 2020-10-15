I am writing this letter in support of Jerry McDonald for the City Council election on Nov. 3.
I have worked directly with Jerry over the years and have a great deal of confidence in him. I first met Jerry when I was appointed to the senior commission which I chaired for several years. Transportation for seniors has always been challenging in Carver County. Jerry met with and went to bat for seniors by convincing SouthWest Transit to expand services for seniors. This is a great example of how Jerry listens to the constituents and tries to find a workable solution.
Jerry also helped to get Beyond the Yellow Ribbon off the ground in Chanhassen. Jerry is a Navy veteran and currently is the chair of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. I serve with him on the board as his vice chair.
Perhaps one of the most important things he did was to help to establish the Veteran’s Court for Carver County. The Veteran’s Court works with veterans who have committed certain crimes and helps them to obtain needed services. It also helps to integrate them back into their communities. There has been an amazing success rate. Jerry has represented veterans pro bono to help them take advantage of this amazing program. Jerry has also worked on several projects with the Chanhassen American Legion that does so much for our city!
Jerry, who is a small business owner in Chanhassen, proudly sponsors the Chanhassen Red Birds. The Red Birds (Pre-COVID-19) have always seemed to unite our community and bring neighbors together to enjoy a night out with this family friendly activity. Jerry has shown his love for the community by being involved with our Red Birds.
Perhaps, however, one of the more important reasons I want to see Jerry re-elected is because of his knowledge and breadth of experience.
Jerry is a stable figure in our community. The city has gone through some big changes. Our city manager is gone, as well as some other officials. Jerry has a background in engineering as well as law. Although I am always appreciative of those who volunteer for service to our city, it may not always be enough when you are thrust into the position of serving on the City Council and overseeing building plans (which Jerry always reads), and financial budgets, which Jerry understands.
Legal knowledge is important when granting permits and addressing concerns of the citizens. It would be good for the city if he were re-elected. He has also served on the council during numerous occasions when the city of Chanhassen won awards for being one of the best places to live and also received a Triple A Bond rating.
Jerry places high importance on his attendance at the council meetings. If re-elected, Jerry would not require a learning curve to be familiar with the workings of the city government. In fact, he would be a great resource to any new people that are elected.
Please join me in voting for Jerry McDonald.
Barbara Nevin
Chanhassen