The best part of our local politics in Chanhassen is the mostly non-partisan, non-political nature of its structure.
It's governing without party affiliation that historically reflects the overall needs and attitudes of our citizens. Councilors listen, get involved, and most have been long-standing members of the community. They don't always vote the way you'd like, but they genuinely do what's right for the community.
Jerry McDonald is one of these individuals. He's a 35-year resident of the city, runs a business in Chanhassen, served as a Chanhassen Rotarian, led the STRIVE Program at Chanhassen High School, and played a key role in the annual Breakfast with Santa.
He's also had leadership roles with SouthWest Transit, Chanhassen Red Birds, City Council, and Buy Chanhassen's tourism promotion.
He is involved, he listens, and he is worthy of your vote for City Council.
Ladd Conrad
Chanhassen