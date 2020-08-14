I'm sure there are some people that know that I have decided to run for District 112 School Board. I made this decision in November.
In 2019, I joined and was a leader with ROAR (Residents Organizing Against Racism). Instead of standing back and allowing racism to continue we took action.
Also in 2019, I joined the Equity Advisory Council for the District and joined the Parent Advisory Council at Chaska High School. I joined both councils because I do not believe in constantly bringing problems to the table, I love solutions. Also, I felt like I needed to be more involved to get a better understanding of things that were going on in our district.
I admit that I was a parent who was upset with the Chaska High School principal. I started having conversations with the principal and staff, I have volunteered for many activities at the high school. I believe in communicating and growing relationships.
Before and after the failure of the referendum last November, I started having conversations with people that voted no for the referendum and some of those conversations continue today.
I went out into the community and started having conversations with community members. I volunteered at the second Marnita's Table event and went through one of the trainings. I have always held the door open for conversation and have kept my word.
After the death of George Floyd I was asked to come out and have difficult conversations about race and life in general. These conversations may have been difficult, but they have also been meaningful.
Most of what I have been doing has been going on before I decided to run for school board, and it will continue if I'm elected or not. I believe in building bridges and having a strong community.
Dontá Hughes
Chaska