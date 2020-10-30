I‘m Addie Miller, and I’m running for State Senate in Carver County.
It’s time that we have representation in the Capitol that looks after Carver County like Carver County looked after me. It’s time to enact common sense policies that work for everyone. It’s time to do something, and get the State Senate moving.
I had the privilege of being raised right here in the best county in Minnesota. I want to ensure that every child raised here has the same great opportunities and experiences I had. I want to give back to the community that made me who I am today. From the small business owner to the farmer, the high school senior to the retiree who's lived here for decades — no matter where you come from or what you look like — you deserve to feel safe, welcome, and cared for in Carver County.
I'm running to expand MinnesotaCare, push for price transparency, and drive prescription drug prices down, because I've heard from so many of you that your stories are exactly what my family faced — our current healthcare system isn't cutting it. I'm running to increase access to mental healthcare in our schools, rural areas, and police forces, because I've heard from local law enforcement, teachers and farmers how vital that is. I'm running to make sure Minnesota leads in addressing the climate crisis, because I've heard from so many who are concerned we won't have a healthy environment to fish, hunt, boat, camp and enjoy. I'm running to put people over party, and get back to a collaborative Legislature that works for all of us. I'm running to make sure that we can get our economy back on track, get kids back in school, and get this virus under control so we can begin our recovery.
I am a proud product of the Chaska public school system, where I had A+ teachers and forged lifelong friendships. The state should be holding up its end of the bargain and not forcing our school boards into a situation where we need a referendum or levy. Fully funded public schools give every student the best opportunity to learn and grow in a safe and stimulating environment. I will invest in our future by investing in our children.
Lastly, I want to say thank you. Thank you to the thousands of neighbors who picked up the phones for us and shared their stories. Thank you for being open to talking, exchanging thoughts, and sharing your hopes and dreams.
Whether reconnecting with school friends, horseback riding buddies, and those I’ve served at the bar, or virtually meeting with new Carver County residents, every conversation further solidified my deep love for this community.
You can be sure that after Nov. 3, I will work hard to keep bringing us together, erasing divisiveness, and making sure that Carver County is the greatest place to work, live, and play, for many generations to come.
Addie Miller
State Senate District 47 candidate
Watertown