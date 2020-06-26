We are living in unique, unsettling times. I don’t know of another period in history when our constitutional freedoms were on such a precipice. Democrat House members have given Gov. Tim Walz unbridled, dictatorial powers over every one of us, powers that could continue into the months ahead.
I’ve represented many of you as the mayor of Victoria, and I’ve fought for all of you in my 16 years in the U.S. Army. I took an oath to the constitution, vowing to preserve the very freedoms that are at risk of being lost today. I am now running to represent you in the Minnesota Senate, a place where I believe I can make a difference.
I’ve never considered myself a “politician”; I’m merely an elected official. Politicians spend their time raising money and pandering to special interests. They make decisions based upon polls and donors, often voting to keep themselves in office.
I have always made decisions based upon values and beliefs, the ones I learned while growing up in Carver County, the ones I learned while in the military. I’ve created some waves in Victoria because I called out the “good old boys network” that was costing residents millions of dollars of lost value. It’s never easy to go against an entrenched establishment, but it is always the right thing to do.
I pride myself on the fact that I am not afraid to go against the grain when necessary, I’m not afraid to stand up and speak the truth. Leaders lead, they don’t pander. I believe too many of our elected officials have become pandering politicians, and I think that I could be the spark plug they need in the Senate.
I agree with Jodi Holden ("Get big money out of politics," June 11) that there is simply too much money in politics today. The average citizen isn’t properly represented when a political seat is bought by the highest bidder. We must get back to the days when elected officials had two main qualities: character and experience. If this state is to turn around, we need to elect good decision-makers, smart debaters, and people who are not afraid to stand up.
The Republican primary is being held Aug. 11. You will have the opportunity to vote for someone to replace Scott Jensen as your Republican nominee for senator. The Senate is currently the only branch of government controlled by Republicans. The three-person majority must be retained in order to stop a runaway Democrat government.
I believe I have the qualities needed to go to the Senate and represent you with both steadfast character and lifelong experience. As I learned in the military, it’s never wrong to fight for what’s right. We simply cannot watch our state burn, cannot stand idly by while our schools falter, cannot watch a governor take our liberties away for his own political gain.
Please consider voting for me on Aug. 11. I have energy and I have passion — and I will never let you down.
Tom Funk
Victoria mayor and Senate District 47 candidate