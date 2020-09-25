In addition to all of the attention that the national races are getting, let us not leave out the equally important State Senate race here in MN-47. There are two young women (yay!) running for this seat. However, only one of them deserves to represent us here in Carver County. Her name is Addie Miller.
Addie has an impressive resume of invaluable experiences and ideals that make her the best candidate. Not only does she have a front row seat at the Capitol by working in the legislature, but she has already fostered relationships with those of varying ideologies and goals. Addie will work to get bills through using common sense, rather than partisan heel-digging. She will also be the only horse-training lawyer in Minnesota elected office!
Issues too, are important in a Senate candidate, and Addie has the advantage here, as well. Fully funding our public schools, ensuring that we have more affordable healthcare, and taking action to combat climate change, are issues that are not only near and dear to Addie, but to me and much of Carver County.
Help me blaze (her hair already is!) a path for Addie to the Minnesota State Senate. Vote early if you can!
Debra Bryan
Chanhassen