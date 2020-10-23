‘It’s time.' It's time to add fresh perspectives to a County Board unchanged since 2006.
Perspectives that benefit YOU:
- The working class, teachers, parents, students and business owners.
- Veterans, new voters, folks new to Carver County, lifelong residents and retirees.
- Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians, and more!
I hear YOU when you share, 'It's time':
- To put people over politics.
- To shed the title of most-taxed county in the state.
- For vision, values and leadership with a blueprint for the next 20+ years.
- For mending partisan and community divides.
- To seek, hear, empower and invest more fully in our 700+ county employees.
- To remove unnecessary and frustrating layers.
- For responsible, diversified business tax growth to take burden off homeowners, attract $60K+ jobs, and strengthen our schools.
- For greater partnerships with District 112, city of Victoria and Chaska, not-for-profits, foundations, places of worship and civic organizations to reduce redundancy and redeploy those resources in areas of need (like mental health).
I’m working hard to earn your vote, and will work even harder to represent what matters to YOU.
As our community evolves, so should our board. I will bring renewed energy, honest advocacy, broader perspectives, independent thinking, bridge building, financial acumen and bold leadership to Carver County. I love this community, and I want you, your kids and grandkids to love it for generations to come!
This election should be about YOU, the stakeholder of Carver County — it’s time. I invite your vote now through Nov. 3.
Matt Udermann
Carver County Commissioner District 3 candidate
Chaska