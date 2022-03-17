When the Supreme Court of Minnesota released the new district lines for the Minnesota House and Senate, I was happy to see they kept all of Chanhassen together in the new House District 48B. While the district has been trending from red to purple, nearly all pollsters agree 2022 will be a great year for Republicans, as polling shows the public trusts them to help tackle inflation, education, and public safety.
However, I never like to leave anything up to chance.
I was concerned the Carver County Democrats would strategically run a moderate Democrat in an attempt to flip the district blue.
I was relieved to see that rather than running a moderate, they decided to run a radical leftist through Chanhassen Councilwoman Lucy Rehm, who has registered with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board to run for the House against incumbent Rep. Greg Boe.
A quick tour through Rehm’s twitter page (expect it to be cleaned up in the coming weeks), shows support for Ilhan Omar, frequent attacks against Republicans, and extreme views, including gun control (in fact, at a recent Chanhassen City Council meeting, Rehm questioned Sheriff Kamerud if more people were registering for permits to carry in the county).
While I suspect Rehm will send out mailers and commercials implying she’s a moderate, a few minutes scrolling through her social media and watching her comments during her year on council show she’s anything but.
I look forward to seeing this community, that cares deeply about public safety and righting the economy, elect more Republicans in 2022.
Vicki Ernst
Chanhassen