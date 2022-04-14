Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, 66, died recently after receiving a stomach cancer diagnosis less than two weeks before his death.
Notably, Pete worked in the Carver County Attorney’s Office in the 1990s and tried numerous cases. Pete ultimately rose to lead the Washington County Attorney’s Office in 2011.
Pete was deservedly renowned among prosecutors for his trenchant legal analysis, his ability to convince juries of the most difficult cases and his engaging teaching style.
Pete was a friend and mentor to the undersigned; it was Pete who largely inspired the Carver County Attorney’s Office to start a Veteran’s Court and participate in other missions involving preventing sex trafficking and opioid addiction.
Pete was the first county attorney we called to provide his advice about a murder case in 2011 and the last county attorney we spoke to in just the last few weeks about prosecuting a serious conflict case for our office.
Pete Orput represented everything that prosecutors and assistant county attorneys believe in and work towards every day — the pursuit of justice, zealous advocacy, fair play, compassion, integrity and humility. His intensity, passion and authenticity were unmatched.
Pete gave selflessly of his time, his expertise and resources. He cared about making the people around him feel important and worthy. He never shied away from a challenge and helped countless people.
Pete loved his family, friends, colleagues and his role as a public servant. We celebrate his laugh and unique voice, we celebrate his genuine smile and style, and we celebrate Pete Orput’s life.
His legacy will live on and his untimely death teaches us that life is short, so live it well with the people you care about.
Mark Metz
Carver County Attorney
Peter Ivy
Chief Deputy Carver County Attorney