Kelly Morrison is our District 33B State Representative. She is also a physician and is working for a healthy, thriving Minnesota. In these unprecedented time, we need to keep a doctor in the House!
Since her election in 2018, access to healthcare has informed many of Kelly’s efforts at the Capitol. She has worked across the aisle to pass 12 bills into law, including laws on drug price transparency, reform of the prior authorization process, and access to mammograms.
Join Kelly Morrison to work for a healthy, thriving Minnesota. Let’s keep a doctor in the house and re-elect Kelly to continue her fight for access to healthcare!
Mary Trippler
Excelsior