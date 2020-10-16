I live in Chaska with my wife and two young children. My family has farmed in Carver County since the 1890s.
Carver County is uniquely urban and rural. Chaska, Carver, Victoria and Waconia are on the path to sizable urban expansion and development. District 3 needs a commissioner that is focused on the needs of all Carver County families and businesses, not a career politician.
Randy Maluchnik is not focused on Carver County. He has the worst attendance record of any commissioner.
He had zero attendance at Victoria and Chaska city councils. He also had zero attendance at the D112 Board meetings in the last four years.
79% of Randy's funding is from outside Carver County, specifically 48% from unions, special interests, and partisan elite (through Sept. 28, 2020). Additionally, he led the charge to give county commissioners a $13,500 raise in 2016, including himself of course. Special interests and self-interests? It would seem so.
Randy Maluchnik is not focused on Carver County businesses. Business is what keeps homeowner taxes down, schools strong, and jobs driving livable wages up. They close the server wage gap, wealth gap, and health gap in our county. Randy chooses to look the other way when businesses are burdened with nonsense feasibility studies, unnecessary layers of paperwork, and a culture that's more pro-government than pro-business.
It's time for Carver County District 3 to vote for someone who is focused on what matters.
Mitch Michaelson
Chaska