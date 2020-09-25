I'm disheartened and frustrated to see that Julia Coleman is turning the MN-47 State Senate race into a proxy for Donald Trump.
Looking at her website and social media, Coleman is offering very little in the way of substance beyond her limited government and stumping for Trump. Julia Coleman’s pitch that she is a law and order candidate tells me she is holding on to old ideas that didn’t work going all the way back to Richard Nixon. This also leads me to believe she is not equipped to serve in the State Senate, as she doesn't talk about anything a state senator actually does.
Coleman’s strategic relocation to Carver County is curious to say the least. Until recently, she lived in Minneapolis, which is perfectly fine, except her timing concerns me. All of a sudden Coleman brands herself as a Carver County lifer just in time to run for state office. I believe she is just passing through and not committed to Carver County.
Coleman’s career raises an alarm as she worked at Alpha News, known for spreading inflammatory information vaguely disguised as news.
I won’t have someone from the big city march into my community seeking a Senate seat based off of her father-in-law’s name (speak up Norm, we miss your Republican Party!), a hypocritical “news” media and Trump’s toxicity.
There is a better option on the ballot, Carver County! Do your research and pick the better candidate. Vote for Addie Miller!
Phillip Schramm
Chaska