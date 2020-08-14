To avoid further embarrassment to the residents of the city of Victoria, I will not give ink to the mayor's name, only to say that I sat in shock and disbelief as I listened to this elected official spew nonsense, misinformation and personal attacks during the July 27 Victoria City Council meeting.
What I will give ink to, is stating how strongly and steadfastly I support and cherish Tracy and Donzel Leggett and their wonderful family. I have had the great gift of knowing and working alongside the Leggetts for over 16 years as neighbors and friends who care deeply for our community.
I am a member of the Chaska Human Rights Commission, Chaska Indivisible, ROAR (Residents Organizing Against Racism), a volunteer for Launch Ministry, and a member of the 2018 Leggett campaign team. I am also a very proud parent of successful D112 graduates.
In every facet of my involvement with the Leggetts, I have experienced only a true and sincere dedication to improve the quality of life, to uplift, and to give voice to all members of our community.
What puzzles me so much about the diatribe loosed by the mayor of Victoria, is that out of so many people involved in the above referenced groups, why did he choose to single out two people? The very two people, I know for a fact, are pillars of our community.
I will close with these words, thank you so very much, Tracy and Donzel; our community is a better place because of you.
Ellen K. Bean
Chaska