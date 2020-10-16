I find it incredibly disturbing that Addie Miller is presenting herself in public as a moderate Democrat, while refusing to answer the tough questions about abortion, defunding the police, anti-Semitism from radicals in her party, and more.
However, behind the scenes, her true colors are beginning to shine through.
Recently, Addie had radical Rep. Raymond Dehn (the representative who promoted disarming police) send out a letter packed full of lies about Julia Coleman, and proudly claiming that Addie supports many extreme positions.
Addie Miller is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. She is pretending to be a moderate, but in reality is as far left as they come.
Don’t be deceived.
Arielle Brandenburg
Norwood Young America