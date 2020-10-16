As a long-time resident of Deephaven, I am thrilled to finally have a Minnesota House Representative who puts her constituents first.
Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Rep. Morrison made the difficult decision to reach voters through phone calls, virtual events, and small, socially-distanced gatherings while wearing a mask; instead of risking our safety by knocking on our doors.
As a physician, Rep. Morrison sets an example of safe behavior and demonstrates her commitment to our community and our health.
Kelly Morrison listens to those in her district — before COVID, in her 2018 campaign, over 4,000 doors were knocked.
After her election, in 2019, Rep. Morrison door knocked across our district listening to constituents — that was not an election year; she was simply connecting with and listening to constituents.
She has held 16 public town halls in our district on essential topics such as insulin and prescription drug costs, and clean energy and water and continues to hold virtual events — safely.
Please join me in supporting the re-election of Rep. Kelly Morrison. She will always put our interests above politics.
Carol Kuster
Deephaven