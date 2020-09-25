Our current City Council has done the one thing that most of the rest of us have not. Stepped up. With the exception of one council member, they all have more than one term under their belt.
In the not too distant future, we will have two openings. And thank goodness, a number of people have again stepped up. Now the residents at large have to do their thing. Vote! This time around, it’s very important that we understand our situation. For some, finances are tight. The council has pushed the repair of our roads to a future date. Our infrastructure will degrade even more. More road construction and assessments are coming. Vandalism and robbery are creeping our way.
We need someone that can hit the ground running. We need and want somebody who knows and cares deeply about the city and has lived here a long time. We need someone who works here and has given back to the city time and time again — a track record of giving. We need someone with skin in the game.
We don’t want someone who says. We want someone who does. We need a leader who will define our reality. We need a leader who will say thank you at the end of the day, but will serve our city 24 hours a day.
So, take a good hard look at who’s running and do your homework. Look for those who do and not say.
I did and this is what I found out
We have all enjoyed the Fourth of July festivities. As a Rotarian, this person chaired and organized the parade for three years. When one of Chanhassen’s high-tech firms needed executive leadership, guess who was hired.
Sometimes residents show up to City Hall when something happens on “their curb.” Then there are others who engage and participate in city government by being on one of the commissions. Guess who’s one of our commissioners?
When local veterans needed someone to step up and help military families, guess what? That same name pops up again. In our midst we have a business leader, an honors graduate from Marquette University, a community leader and a Parks and Rec Commissioner all rolled up into the best candidate we could have for City Council: Haley Pemrick Schubert.
Haley is smart, caring, moral and yes, willing to step up. If she’s in the seat, sparks will not fly to burn Chanhassen down. Instead, she will provide us the light to find our way.
Bob Ayotte
Chanhassen