We are writing to express our support for Eastern Carver County Schools’ 2021 operating referendum.
Our family has experienced public schools from a range of perspectives. Suzette is a retired special education teacher with 30 years of experience. Randy understands public schools from serving on district volunteer committees and the positive impact of good schools from his past roles as city council member and county commissioner.
As district parents and grandparents, we have experienced everything from the first day of kindergarten at Chaska Elementary to high school graduation from Chaska High School. We have seen the impact of a great education in our family, other families and the Eastern Carver County community.
We have confidence in the school district leadership that extends from our administration, to the school board, and to our dedicated teachers and support staff. This is a smart and reasonable operating referendum that would sustain student support services and opportunities for all kids, while also restoring reduced student to teacher ratios in our schools.
Multiple studies on Student Teacher Achievement Ratio have concluded that class size reductions are most beneficial when targeted at elementary grades, and that is what the proposed operating referendum does. The fact is that numerous studies have clearly concluded that students in reduced class sizes received the equivalent of three months more education and that the estimated economic returns to class size reduction were greater than the costs.
That’s the kind of smart fiscal responsibility that provides a solid value for the taxpayer and reinforces our community’s long-held value that our students are our best resource for the future.
We will be voting “yes” on Nov. 2.
Suzette and Randy Maluchnik
Chaska