We are writing this letter in support of re-electing Katie Becker to the Minnetonka School Board.
Our youngest children were in ECFE classes together at Minnetonka Community Education and Preschool seven years ago. We were initially impressed by Katie’s love of being a mom and her innate ability to lead in any situation. Today we are impressed with her strategic direction for our district, understanding of our schools and community, and dedication to all students.
We have always admired Katie’s desire and willingness to get involved. Katie always had her hand in many different district committees before joining the school board four years ago. She’s a past PTO president, a previous Volunteer of the Year for Minnetonka Community Education, and current Tonka Pride Chair. She’s on multiple district committees, not because she’s a School Board member, but because she cares, and she knows she can make a difference. She’s genuinely invested about the direction and future our schools are headed.
Katie is the only School Board candidate who has students in all schools (elementary, middle and high school) and that helps her recognize the challenges of all schools and the challenges/needs that students at every age level face. She’s strategic in her thinking and dedicated to improving the district for all students, not just some.
It’s because of all of these reasons and for so many more, that we support Katie Becker for re-election to the Minnetonka School Board.
Amy and Drew Vohs
Chanhassen