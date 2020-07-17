In the past couple of weeks, we've watched as leftist groups have destroyed our monuments and statues — tearing down, not only the replicas of our founders, but also our American history.
When asked "why?," the typical liberal claims that these men are flawed — which might be true. But we must never forget that these "flawed" individuals created the greatest country ever known to man, a country that attracts immigrants from all over the world.
God often uses the most broken vessels to do His greatest work. There is absolutely no country on this earth that has been founded without blemishes. Why would we expect America's founding to have been perfect?
So, why do immigrants flock here? The American Constitution doesn't just "suggest" freedom and opportunity for all, it requires it. It protects all of us, regardless of color or creed or sex. Unlike other nations' documents, our Constitution is based upon equality for all and gives its citizens the power, not the government. In recent decades, we see government growing, getting more and more powerful. This desperately needs to change.
Those who are tearing down history are anti-American, not peaceful protesters. They are the same people who burn the flag, tear down the 10 Commandments monuments, kneel for the anthem, teach revisionist history in the schools, set our cities on fire, and want to reimagine our American way of life.
Why? When you take down the foundation of a house, it will crumble. The same goes for a country. The left is intent on tearing down the foundation of this country so they can rebuild it based upon their radical principles. They no longer want a government of, for, and by the people. They want control. As we've learned, the downfall of every free society is replacing freedom with top-down control.
The U.S. military I fought in was comprised of individuals from diverse backgrounds. Together, we fought as a team for American principles and American values. We took pride in saluting the flag, a unifying symbol of this nation. We believed that a free America was worth laying down our lives for.
If given the opportunity to be your next senator, I will continue to fight for American values, for the American family, and to retain our American way of life.
I will fight against those who want to tear apart the fabric of our society, those who are filled with hate rather than gratitude for what this country has given us. The world is a better place when it contains a free America.
I would appreciate your vote on Aug. 11.
Tom Funk
Victoria mayor and Senate District 47 candidate