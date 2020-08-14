letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

In response to all the Republican hand-wringing in recent weeks regarding keeping Carver County “the most conservative county in Minnesota." That ship has already sailed — keep up.

Mary Leizinger

Chair

Carver County Democrats-SD47

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you