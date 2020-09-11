It looks like Carver County residents believe it's time for new leadership.
54% of Carver County District 3 primary voters backed a relatively unknown candidate in Matt Udermann over a 30+ year politician.
Matt is non-partisan and understands the meaning of servant leadership and the value of allowing all people, no matter your age or political leanings, to participate in the public process. His platform speaks to bringing a positive and younger perspective and energy on to a board that, if elected, will make him the lone commissioner with kids in school.
If you want someone in Carver County government who truly cares about all people, including the 35% that have moved here over the past 15 years, and who will listen to what you have to say — vote Udermann.
Matt Udermann has the enthusiasm and is what this growing county needs. I have lived, worked and voted in Carver County for over 45 years and truly believe that Matt Udermann is the best choice to lead and represent your best interest.
It’s time for a change!
Tom Redman
Victoria