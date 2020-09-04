We are "Vets for Matt." We have considered all candidates for Carver County Commissioner, District 3 and proudly support Matt Udermann (running for the seat currently held by Randy Maluchnik). Contact me directly if you’d like to join the growing list (zach.husted@gmail.com).
Three things you should know:
- Most veterans serve without the need for credit or limelight.
- Most veterans vote for the best candidate.
- Most veterans will be voting for Matt Udermann. He is the best candidate. He honors veterans by regular attendance at memorial/honor events, he works diligently on solutions to close gaps in medical access, mental health, food stability and housing stability. He takes no credit for the work of others and has no need to be front and center at a ribbon cutting or photo opportunity.
I've been in Carver County for 13 years, it wasn't until talking to Matt recently that I found out about many local resources for veterans, including transportation, coordination of appointments, homeless shelter options, property tax exclusion program and more.
His cousin, uncle and grandfather (a WWII hero who served honorably as commander of the American Legion for five terms), have or are serving in the front lines for our country. He has command of the needs of veterans, he enjoys strong support of members of the American Legion, VFW, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Flags of Honor and more.
I invite you to join me in voting for Matt.
Editor's note: The author, who served four tours, plus multiple homeland security missions, wrote this on behalf of "Vets for Matt."
Zach Husted
Victoria