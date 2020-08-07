Think about what the word family means. The word evokes a sense of belonging. A family is a group of individuals coming together to care for one another and work to help each other achieve the best life possible.
We all have families that we belong to, whether it be by blood or not. We all want to feel a sense of belonging, regardless of our background, skin color, socioeconomic status, or age.
In Carver County, many people are working to make every resident here feel like they belong, but it would be difficult for you to find someone working harder to make this happen than my neighbor, Randy Maluchnik.
Randy genuinely cares about his community. He humbly serves anyone who needs him. Randy understands that in order to serve people, good policy matters.
Here are some of the projects he has been a part of recently as the current county commissioner of District 3:
- TAP — reduced SouthWest Transit rates for those who are in need.
- CareerForce Center Chaska.
- Support for veterans.
- Safety and mobility improvements to infrastructure (Highway 212).
- Strengthening broadband connections.
You can see him reaching out to neighbors in need, helping veterans move, and giving away food at local giveaways. He grills at Chaska Cubs games, promotes libraries and farmers markets, talks and listens to people, and spends time with his family.
Join me in voting for Randy Maluchnik in the primary on Aug. 11 and the general election on Nov. 3.
Kayla Anderson
Chaska