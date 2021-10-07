On Nov. 2, Eastern Carver County School District will be asking our community to vote on an operating levy.
If the referendum is approved, our school district will be able to restore lower class sizes, protect academic support for students, sustain programs and invest in a strong future.
As recently retired school principals in the district, we believe in the district’s goals and direction, along with the incredible support of the community. The passing of the operating levy is a critical investment that will sustain the high quality education for our students.
It takes community support for our schools to maintain the excellence and growth to help each student achieve their personal best.
It is important to be fully informed and get the facts about the referendum. Refer to the District 112 website for all the details.
Please vote YES on Nov. 2 and support the Eastern Carver County Schools.
Sheryl Hough, June Johnson and Joan MacDonald
Retired Eastern Carver County principals