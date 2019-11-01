Dear members of the Minnetonka Schools Community: We are writing in support of Lisa Wagner for School Board of Minnetonka Public Schools.
We have been active in Minnetonka Schools for many years and have been part of many volunteer groups, from Minnetonka Schools District committees to elementary school PTOs. In every case, Lisa Wagner has been a listening, committed leader for parents in the district.
We served on the Minnetonka Schools Guidance Committee that was a priority for parents concerned about the limitations of our Guidance Department. Lisa listened to parent concerns and supported the initiative to develop a stronger guidance program for our schools. The School Board process included students, parents, teachers, staff, and experts in the guidance field. The process also included listening forums, study sessions, and research discussions.
As a result, the Guidance Department was reorganized, adding student-guidance programming and new guidance staff to meet the needs of all students and families. Now students see guidance staff more often and work with the staff to achieve their goals in high school and beyond.
The improvements to the Guidance Department continued with the addition of elementary school counselors and tools like Naviance to explore post high school pathways. Lisa was a strong supporter of this community-inclusive effort to create positive change for our students.
Lisa’s commitment to students and families in Minnetonka and her experience creating solutions for our schools will continue with work on student mental health. Student wellness is a priority for Lisa. We believe that Lisa will provide strong leadership and innovation to develop effective programing to strengthen student wellness and our Minnetonka schools community.
As we look forward, we encourage everyone in our school community to become engaged with Minnetonka School Board members, staff, and professionals as they work to develop strong, responsive programs for Minnetonka students. We are all stronger as a school community with your involvement.
Kate Bryant
Wayzata
Maureen Kvam
???