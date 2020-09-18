The Chanhassen City Council race has two openings and five people running. Lucy Rehms is the most people-oriented candidate.
She’s lived here 23 years with her husband and three kids. Nurturing and advocating have been what she does, helping new moms; planning day trips for her home school groups; raising money for their public school playground equipment; advocating for the disabled; volunteering; then working at the library; and teaching a donation-based yoga. She is all about looking out for others. She will make a great city councilor
Chan has attracted those who live here only a year or two before deciding to run for office. I have more trust in the judgement of those who have put down deep roots here, who have shown they are committed to our city long-term.
Lucy wants a strong future for our city’s large and small businesses and knows that having a people-focused City Council is an asset. Convenient transportation, quality recreational activities, walkable neighborhoods, a variety of dining and retail stores, and life cycle housing options are what new and existing businesses look for in a community.
Please vote for the candidate with the same name as our Lake Lucy! Easy to remember, she cherishes our lakes, trails and parks, but more important she wants to improve the quality of life for all Chanhassen residents. Visit her website at lucyrehm.com to learn more about her vision and values.
(Lake) Lucy Rehm for Chanhassen City Council!
Sally Johnson
Chanhassen