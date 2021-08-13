There are few things that pull communities together and instill a sense of pride and belonging like public schools.
In Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria, we are lucky to live in communities that offer access to exceptional educational experience in academics, athletics, and activities through Eastern Carver County Schools (ECCS).
Strong schools have made our community a destination for families and businesses and they support a strong quality of life for all. This year, on Election Day we have the opportunity to demonstrate support for our community by approving the operating referendum for ECCS. This referendum will restore smaller class sizes, sustain access to educational programs, and protect students and teachers from further cuts like those that happened following the failed 2019 referendum.
On behalf of passionate families and community members across the district, we are excited to introduce ‘Vote Yes ECCS’ — an organization made up of local volunteers that are committed to creating a well-informed community that actively supports Eastern Carver County Schools.
Visit www.VoteYesECCS.com or follow us on Facebook @ VoteYesECCS to learn more about the referendum and to see how you can get involved.
Whether you’re a parent, teacher, or community member, we all benefit from strong schools and we look forward to joining you to voice our collective support on Nov. 2. We are truly stronger together!
For a strong school, community, and future.
Brett Sween, Kelly Birkenholz and Kelly Kison
Co-chairs
Vote Yes ECCS