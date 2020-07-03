As a delegate for the Minnesota Senate candidate for the Republican Party for Carver County, I am deeply concerned.
Carver County has been the beacon for the conservative movement throughout the country. Recently this has not been the case, as our last endorsing convention has proven. We were unable to endorse due to a stalemate, which in and of itself is not an issue.
The issue comes into play when we learned from a member of the executive committee that much of the money raised by one candidate did not come from within Carver County. By now we should all know what that means, Carver County won't be represented in St. Paul. This candidate will need to take into account what the money providers desire in order to maintain the flow of money to run for office again in two years. This candidate states that Carver County comes first, but I highly doubt that. This candidate is young and will be influenced by the people providing the money.
I am also concerned about this candidate's ability to present a bill on the floor of the Senate. This is not someone who we want representing us in St. Paul.
We need someone who will take this position seriously and be willing to do the hard work. Our state is in trouble. We need people who are willing to take a stand on hard issues and be vigilant. Someone who will read every bill and take the time to truly understand and know what is going on. Many bills are passed today that have long-term implications that we have not even begun to see.
This candidate stated that she has taken classes and gone to seminars to learn how to be a leader. Unfortunately, this does not a leader make. We have lots of elected officials that are book smart, look where they have taken us.
We are at a crossroads in our state. We need to make some hard decisions. We need to elect people who are serious about doing the work. At 27, I thought I knew what would be best for our state. I am so glad that I did not have the ability to change policy then, because as a 50-year-old I see the world in a whole different way. I understand now that my thinking was not fully formed and would have been dangerous for the people of Minnesota.
We have an opportunity to elect a proven leader, who will put Carver County first. Who has proven as mayor that the people of Victoria are the priority, not the influencers. Who has stood up to the dysfunction in Victoria and will do it in St. Paul. Please consider the future of our state as you vote. A vote for Tom Funk is a vote for our future. He will represent the people not the money.
Jennifer Barrett
Victoria