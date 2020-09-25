Let me introduce myself: my name is Sean Olsen and I’m running for school board in Eastern Carver County Schools.
The last few years in our district have been challenging.
In the 2017-18 school year, teachers, parents, and students raised issues with how the district was handling its rollout of standards-based grading and the Empower learning management system.
In the 2018-19 school year, our schools were rocked by a series of racist incidents that weren’t handled appropriately by leadership in our district.
In the fall of 2019, our district was targeted by an anti-referendum campaign that spread misinformation about what was happening in our district’s classrooms.
On all these issues, senior administrators and our school board came off as resistant to feedback and slow to take action. As a result, we were still using Empower for two years after everyone knew it was the wrong fit. We face a federal lawsuit over the response to racism in our schools. And the referendum vote failed, resulting in $6 million in budget cuts this year — meaning higher class sizes, the loss of talented teachers and reduced options for students.
We have a new superintendent who is ready to move our district forward on a fresh path. We need new voices on the School Board to help complete that mission. I’m prepared for that challenge.
My wife, Angie, and I have lived in Chaska since 2003. We have three kids, all of whom attend school in the district. I served for nine years on the Chaska Park Board, was president of our neighborhood association for seven years, was on the district’s E-8 Facilities Task Force from 2012-2014 and served on the district’s Legislative Advisory Committee.
In 2017, we started Even Better Eastern Carver County Schools, a parent advocacy group. We were among the groups that came forward with our concerns about Empower and standards-based grading. We stood with the families who were victimized by racism and sought constructive change. And we fought hard against the referendum’s misinformation campaign when our current school board members couldn’t be found.
On the school board, I will have three main focuses for our district:
1.) Rebuild trust by making changes that make our schools welcoming and inclusive for all, communicating openly and honestly, and actively seeking feedback from our community.
2.) Reinforce what works so we don’t lose what we excel at in these challenging times. We have high graduation rates, we provide quality experiences in athletics and activities, and we are focused on providing focused professional development for our staff.
3.) Rally our community behind our schools with a refreshed financial and facilities plan so that when we have to ask voters to pass a referendum, they will have a clear idea of why we need the money and how it will be used.
I hope to earn your trust and your vote on Nov. 3. To find out more about the campaign, please visit seanolsen.org or contact me at seanforschools@gmail.com.
Sean Olsen
Candidate for District 112 School Board
Chaska