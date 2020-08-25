I have voted by mail for the county commissioner. My candidate of choice? Matthew Udermann.
Matt is a creative individual who looks for solutions often overlooked by entrenched politicians. He is demonstrating this while chairman of the Parks and Library boards. His idea to safely keep the library open 24/7 would provide opportunities for families who do not have Wi-Fi and computers at home.
When issues arise, Matt delves deeply into the situation and the people involved. He doesn’t solely rely on reports and letters; he engages “mano ‘o mano” to find the real story and, in the process, unexpected results.
As our economy continues on a hazardous path, Carver County needs leaders who think and act differently — asking questions that uncover creative new paths to follow.
Matt is young and vibrant; he will bring enthusiasm and energy to answers that connect people, business and not-for-profits to benefit Carver County. What’s more, Matt is a nice guy and good neighbor ... and his family is delightful!
Jeanne Kling
Chaska